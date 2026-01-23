I expected AGC, MACC to verify authenticity of ‘Saudi donation’, says Najib

SRC International Sdn Bhd and its subsidiary, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, are suing Najib Razak to recover RM42 million allegedly misappropriated from company funds.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former prime minister Najib Razak told the High Court today he expected the authorities to satisfy themselves as to the authenticity of a purported Saudi donation he received, after controversies emerged in 2015.

Re-examined by counsel Shafee Abdullah, Najib said both the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had sent officers to Riyadh to inquire into the matter.

He was testifying in a lawsuit brought by SRC International and its subsidiary, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, against him to recover RM42 million allegedly misappropriated from company funds.

Shafee: Were you aware of the investigations to clarify whether the (Saudi) prince who sent the money was real?

Najib: I authorised the visit. I wanted the investigating authorities to do the necessary investigation in Saudi (Arabia) so that they would come back and say: “Look, we are satisfied with what we have discovered.”

Asked whether any complaints were raised after the team’s return, he said there were none, adding that no objections surfaced until the end of his tenure as prime minister in 2018.

Najib also told the court he was acquainted with King Salman bin Abdulaziz, having first met him during Salman’s tenure as governor of Riyadh, and later in 2017 after his ascension to the throne.

He said that although controversies over the funds had surfaced as early as 2015, Salman never raised the matter in their meetings, including occasions when they travelled together.

Shafee: In light of the controversy, did King Salman raise the matter with you?

Najib: Not at all. On the contrary, he was very supportive.

Shafee: Now, how would you describe your relationship during that meeting (in 2017) with King Salman?

Najib: Very warm and I would say personal, because he didn’t object when I took a selfie with him – and posted it – in a car, and a lot of people especially in Saudi were shocked because they have never seen a king posing in a selfie.

The former Umno president further testified that a statement had been made by then Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir, confirming that the funds were a donation from the Saudi government.

In cross-examination yesterday, Najib acknowledged that the RM42 million deposited into his personal accounts was not a Saudi donation based on “subsequent knowledge” he acquired, although he initially believed otherwise.

Najib, 72, has been jailed since Aug 23, 2022, following his conviction for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC funds. He was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and fined RM210 million.

On Jan 29, 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his jail term to six years and reduced his fine to RM50 million.

On Dec 26 last year, Najib was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment and fined RM11.387 billion following his conviction in his 1MDB case, with the prison term to follow immediately after the completion of his current jail term.

The hearing before Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan continues on Feb 9.