Remarks on Najib only a warning about lack of change, says Muda No 2

PETALING JAYA : Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz clarified today that her remarks about former prime minister Najib Razak were meant to signal public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of change.

The Puteri Wangsa assemblyman explained that her comments on a podcast, in which she reportedly said that some Chinese voters were “missing the Najib administration”, were based on conversations she had with her constituents.

“They were not meant to encourage people to go back to Najib’s era or to glorify it. It was a warning to the current government that the people do not truly feel a clear change,” she told FMT.

She said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his government should not take pride in slogans about reforms without truly implementing changes.

Amira also urged the government not to “frighten people” when they state that they see limited difference between the previous administration and the current one.

She cited the Sabah state election as a clear signal that reforms were not being felt, noting that even DAP leaders had urged the prime minister to implement reform measures.

“The signal from Sabah is clear. What does that mean? It means that even DAP leaders feel reforms are not happening,” she said.

She was responding to Johor PKR Youth chief Faezuddin Puad, who rejected the notion that Chinese voters were nostalgic for Najib’s rule.

Faezuddin said his team had not encountered such views on the ground.

“So far, we have never heard Chinese voters saying they miss going back to the ‘Najib era’.

“What we do hear is a call for reforms to be accelerated, the cost of living to be addressed effectively, and the integrity of the administration to be upheld,” he said.