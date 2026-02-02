Royal pardons not ‘gifts’ but legitimate constitutional mechanism, says Pahang sultan

The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, said decisions to issue royal pardons or sentence reductions are not made unilaterally, but follow deliberations by the Federal Territories Pardons Board. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, said royal pardons are a legitimate constitutional mechanism, and not “gifts” granted out of sympathy.

He said sentence reductions also do not erase court convictions, expunge criminal records, or negate the rule of law.

“The granting of pardons or sentence reductions is not exclusive to any one individual, political party or position.

“Each year, hundreds of prisoners from various backgrounds, involving both serious and minor offences, are granted sentence reductions or pardons by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay rulers,” he said at a Pahang Council of Regency meeting in Kuantan today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said such decisions are not made unilaterally, but follow deliberations by the Federal Territories Pardons Board (FTPB), which comprises representatives from key state and national institutions.

“The power to pardon should not be interpreted as a weakness of the system, but as a clear reminder that this country is not governed by emotions on social media, and does not pass judgment on political platforms or allow public anger to replace the constitution’s supremacy,” he said.

In December last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed former prime minister Najib Razak’s application to serve his reduced six-year jail term for his SRC International Sdn Bhd conviction under house arrest.

Najib, 72, was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since Aug 23, 2022.

In 2024, the FTPB halved his prison term from 12 years to six and reduced his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

A judicial review was filed in 2024 seeking to compel the government to execute an addendum, or supplementary decree, to place him under house arrest.

Najib claimed that the supplementary decree was not announced by the pardons board, and that the government was in contempt for not executing it.