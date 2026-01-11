Officers’ mess a place for gentlemanly conduct in our time, says retired captain

Retired air force captain Abdul Rahmat Omar Haniff questioned how wild parties could be held on military bases as alleged in social media.

PETALING JAYA : A former air force officer has questioned the apparent “nonchalance” towards security and standards of behaviour at military bases following recent allegations of wild parties being held allegedly including sex workers.

Retired air force captain Abdul Rahmat Omar Haniff said such a breach would have been almost impossible without detection.

“It would be brazen if it is true. What has happened to the various security processes?” he said. “Surely the guards knew. Surely the duty officer on the nights these people came in knew. Surely the duty commander would have received a report if one was made.”

“Surely the base commander would have known if he had read the report – if the report was made. I see nonchalance here on all levels,” he told FMT.

Rahmat said social events on military bases during his time in the 1980s were informal gatherings designed to foster camaraderie among officers and their families after working hours.

The officers’ mess was regarded as a shared home that demanded respect. “It is your home as well as the home of fellow officers,” he said. “It is not a place you can desecrate.”

Functions were conducted in controlled and respectful environments, rather than the raucous parties alleged in recent reports.

“In the 1980s, the mess was where officers would gather after work to talk, unwind, and strengthen bonds,” he said. “On weekends, married officers often brought their wives, while bachelors might attend with their partners. It was as much a social space for families as it was for officers.”

Rahmat, the son of former Inspector General of Police Haniff Omar, said strict standards of conduct were enforced during his time in service; lewd or inappropriate behaviour was explicitly prohibited under mess regulations.

“Officers were expected to uphold gentlemanly conduct at all times, with their partners expected to behave in a similarly dignified manner,” he said.

Activities at the mess ranged from casual conversations to organised dinners and formal mess nights, sometimes followed by dance sessions, he added.

Rahmat also highlighted the role of institutional values and religious guidance during that period.

He recalled that around 1987, the sale of alcohol within officers’ messes was discontinued following advice from the Armed Forces Religious Corps.

Non-Muslim officers were still allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages for personal consumption, reflecting an effort to balance religious considerations with inclusivity.

In recent days, a host of social media posts have alleged immoral activities at military camps, including claims that outsiders – some alleged to be sex workers – were present at parties involving military personnel.

In response, the defence ministry directed the armed forces to conduct an internal investigation.

Mindef said it viewed the allegations seriously, stressing that such behaviour does not reflect the culture, values or actual practices of the armed forces, which are grounded in discipline, professionalism and strict adherence to security procedures.