RMAF chief vows no compromise on misconduct

RMAF chief Norazlan Aris said stern action, including dismissal from service, will be taken against anyone found guilty. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today said it would not compromise on any form of misconduct or disciplinary breach amid allegations of unauthorised entry and immoral activities at a military camp.

RMAF chief Norazlan Aris said a thorough investigation was under way and that stern action, including dismissal from service, would be taken against anyone found guilty.

“Stern action will be taken in accordance with service regulations to safeguard the image, dignity and professionalism of RMAF,” he said in a statement expressing regret over the allegations.

Norazlan added that any form of immoral conduct at air bases was strictly prohibited, as this tarnished the image and dignity of RMAF. He also said that he viewed every issue involving the discipline and integrity of officers and personnel very seriously.

On Monday, the defence ministry ordered the armed forces to conduct an internal investigation into allegations that unauthorised individuals had entered military camps and that immoral activities had taken place on the premises, following claims that went viral on social media.