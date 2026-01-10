20 airmen identified as linked to ‘immoral activities’ at air base

Several videos had emerged on social media, showing an ‘entertainment culture’ among military officers, including at the Subang Air Base.

PETALING JAYA : Twenty officers with the air force have been identified as having been directly involved in immoral activities, says RMAF chief Norazlan Aris.

Norazlan said their actions, allegedly at the Subang Air Base, violated the orders and directives of the air force.

“The air force will ensure that they will get a fair trial under the armed forces’ laws. It must be stressed that unhealthy cultures are not a practice in the air force.

“The top leadership of the air force expresses deep regret over what has occurred, and the parties who failed to carry out their orders will also face appropriate action,” he said in a statement.

On Monday, the defence ministry ordered the armed forces to conduct an internal probe into allegations that unauthorised individuals had entered military camps and that immoral activities had taken place on the premises, following claims that went viral on social media.

The videos had shown an “entertainment culture” among military officers, including at the Subang Air Base, with one depicting a man engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman, while another showed several people sitting at a bar.