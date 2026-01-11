PKR’s disciplinary committee pledges impartiality over complaints

Zainol Samah said PKR’s disciplinary committee will not take sides so it can preserve the party’s good name and integrity.

PETALING JAYA : PKR’s disciplinary committee said last night it would remain impartial when dealing with members who breach the party’s rules.

“PKR’s disciplinary committee is always committed to carrying out its duties transparently without taking sides in order to preserve the party’s good name and integrity,” committee chairman Zainol Samah said in a statement.

While Zainol did not provide context to the statement, PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil told FMT it was issued following queries on whether complaints lodged with the newly constituted disciplinary committee would be investigated and acted upon.

Zainol also reminded party members to submit complaints or raise any issue using the party’s official channels.

“Usage of any form of media, including social media, to air complaints, allegations, or information related to the party could tarnish the party’s reputation and cause confusion among the members,” he said.