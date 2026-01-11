Missing student and boyfriend found dead in car

Police said the bodies of the two teenagers have been sent to the Duchess of Kent Hospital for a post-mortem.

PETALING JAYA : A student who had been reported missing was found dead in a car in Sandakan this morning, along with another 18-year old, believed to be her boyfriend.

The two teenagers were discovered in the backseat of the car at 8am, Harian Metro reported.

Sandakan deputy police chief K Ramasamy said the authorities rushed to Bandar Sejati Walk following a tip off and discovered the victims in the car, with all the windows up.

None of their valuables were reported missing.

Ramasamy said preliminary investigations revealed that the boy had left his house on Friday to meet the girl. They were later uncontactable.

“The father of one of the victims found the car at the Bandar Sejati Walk parking lot before discovering the bodies,” he was quoted as saying.

Ramasamy said that for now, the case has been classified as sudden death as no elements of foul play had been discovered.

The bodies of the victims have since been sent to the Duchess of Kent Hospital for a post-mortem.

Those struggling with problems can seek help from trained volunteers at Befrienders. All conversations are confidential. Befrienders Kuala Lumpur can be reached at 03-7627 2929 any time of the day or through email at [email protected].