Sarawak minister pans ‘meaningless’ call for 3rd capital in Borneo

Sarawak minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Putrajaya should focus on closing development disparities in East Malaysia instead of entertaining the call for a third capital in Borneo. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A senior Sarawak minister has dismissed a PKR MP’s proposal for the government to establish a third federal capital in Borneo, describing the call as meaningless and irrational.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said there is no need for a third federal capital and asked if Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur had failed in their respective roles as Malaysia’s administrative and legislative capitals.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader warned against proposing initiatives that only had cosmetic value to the East Malaysian states.

“I don’t see the rationale of having a third capital in Borneo or in Sarawak. It’s not even worth considering, it’s meaningless. I doubt this proposal would augur well for Sarawakians or Sabahans.

“If the idea is to bring development or to spur the East Malaysian economy, that can be done even without having another capital established in Borneo,” the Sarawak tourism minister told FMT.

Karim said the federal government’s focus and resources for Sabah and Sarawak were better spent on other initiatives in the states, citing the long-standing development disparities with West Malaysia.

This included dilapidated public schools and clinics, and issues with the supply of clean water and electricity, he added.

“Malaysia was formed in 1963, that’s more than 60 years ago. Ask any Sabahan or Sarawakian whether they feel there’s equitable development between Malaya and their Bornean states and the answer will definitely be a no.”

Yesterday, Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail proposed setting up a third federal capital in Borneo to complement Kuala Lumpur as the constitutional and legislative capital, and Putrajaya as the administrative and executive centre.

The PKR MP said the proposed capital could serve as a hub for federal judicial institutions and international arbitration, and help boost the economies of Sabah and Sarawak while promoting development in rural and remote areas.

She said this could also ease urban congestion and infrastructure pressure in Peninsular Malaysia.