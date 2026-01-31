Sarawak teacher on 30 charges of sexual offences against children

The charges, under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act and the Penal Code, against the 35-year-old teacher carry penalties of up to 30 years’ jail, fines of up to RM10,000 and whipping.

PETALING JAYA : A 35-year-old male teacher in Lubok Antu, Sarawak has pleaded not guilty to 30 charges of sexual offences against two children, including producing child pornography.

The Sarawak criminal investigation department said in a statement that the charges involved carnal intercourse against the order of nature; making child pornography, possession of child pornography and touching the body of a child for sexual purposes.

The charges, under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act and the Penal Code, carry various penalties, including jail terms ranging from five years to 30 years, fines of up to RM10,000 and whipping.

In the case of the first victim, the teacher was charged with three counts of sexual assault, involving touching the body of a child for sexual purposes, 12 counts of making child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.

The accused was also charged with one count of carnal intercourse against the order of nature, and two counts of “sexual connection by object”.

In the case of the second victim, the man was charged with four counts of touching the child’s body for sexual purposes, four charges of making child pornography, and one charge of possession of child pornography.

The prosecution was managed by deputy public prosecutor Farhan Fauzi.

The accused was ordered to be remanded after he failed to post bail of RM30,000 with two sureties.