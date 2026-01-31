Sabah moves to expand scholarships for UEC students

Sabah minister James Ratib says the state government seeks to broaden the UEC scholarship programme’s reach to more eligible students. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sabah government is working to enhance its scholarship programme for the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) to reach more eligible students, says state education, science, technology and innovation minister James Ratib.

The state government would strengthen collaboration with Dong Zong, the umbrella group of Chinese-medium schools, to provide enhanced policy support and more comprehensive educational resources, he told reporters, according to The Borneo Post.

Ratib spoke after receiving a courtesy call by a delegation from Sabah Dong Zong, in which discussions were held on measures to improve higher education access for students from Sabah’s Chinese independent schools.

At the meeting, secondary school principal Chung Chin Hing said students at Chinese independent schools consistently excelled in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, with annual pass rates exceeding 90%.

“These results reflect the strength of the Chinese independent school system, both academically and in fostering well-rounded students.

“Under Sabah Dong Zong regulations, students take the SPM before the UEC, earning dual qualifications that enhance their competitiveness in higher education and the workforce,” he said.