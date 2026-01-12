Defence ministry to set up independent integrity and trust board

Defence minister Khaled Nordin meeting military personnel after giving his New Year’s address at Wisma Perwira in Kuala Lumpur today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The defence ministry will establish an independent integrity and trust board to handle complaints internally and professionally.

This is part of a broader reform agenda aimed at strengthening governance and restoring public confidence in the armed forces.

Defence minister Khaled Nordin said the board would serve as a structured and credible channel for criticisms, while safeguarding the integrity of national security institutions from external interference.

“All doubts and concerns must be channelled in a systematic manner,” he said during his New Year’s address at Wisma Perwira here today.

Khaled said effective internal controls would allow issues to be addressed without compromising the integrity of defence institutions.

He said the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to reinforcing the armed forces as the first and last line of defence in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

The establishment of the board is part of a zero-tolerance reform agenda, anchored on four key pillars – restoring public trust in the armed forces, eliminating corruption, strengthening governance and integrity enforcement, and upholding discipline and moral conduct.

The armed forces has been making headlines of late, including concerning the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s probe into a senior army officer over the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for arms purchases, as well as 26 companies linked to military procurement contracts.

Khaled said public trust was fundamental to the role of the armed forces and operational effectiveness.

“We have only one choice. We must be trusted both in times of peace and in times of war,” he said.

He reiterated the ministry’s firm stance against any form of abuse of power, including the perception of wrongdoing.

“Corruption, or the perception of corruption in any form within this ministry, must come to an end,” he said, adding that graft could weaken national defence from within.

Direction for 2026

Outlining the ministry’s broader direction, Khaled said the reform agenda was aligned with the evolution of national defence, ensuring the armed forces remained modern, credible and resilient in the face of emerging and non-traditional threats.

“We will continue to modernise and strengthen the readiness of the nation’s defence assets, in line with the aspirations of developing the force for the future,” he said.

As part of this approach, the ministry will continue to sustain momentum from Malaysia’s leadership in Asean, particularly through initiatives under the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting and ADMM-Plus frameworks.

Security in the South China Sea will also remain a priority, with Khaled noting that the area remains exposed to uncertainty and potential conflict.

“We will continue to manage diplomatic relations wisely, including with China, to ensure the nation’s maritime interests are protected,” Khaled said.

Another key focus is strengthening the domestic defence industry, with the imminent launch of the National Defence Industry Policy, aimed at enhancing technological sovereignty and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

Additionally, the ministry will continue modernising defence assets under the 2026 budget allocation, including the acquisition of new aircraft, unmanned aerial systems and interceptor vessels.

The ministry will also deepen its whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to defence, expand welfare and economic programmes for serving personnel, and enhance veteran support through increased allocations and job-readiness initiatives.

New long-term planning instruments, including the National Defence Strategic Plan 2026-2030, will guide the ministry’s transformation in a structured and sustainable manner.