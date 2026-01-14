Ukraine raids ex-PM Tymoshenko’s office over political corruption probe

Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko said investigators had searched the office of her Batkivshchyna party throughout the night. (AFP pic)

KYIV : Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko said today her party’s office had been raided overnight after anti-corruption bodies announced a sweeping probe into political corruption.

Tymoshenko was a leader of Ukraine’s 2004 pro-democracy Orange Revolution and served as prime minister for around four years in two stints between 2005 and 2010.

She ran against Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019 presidential elections and has clashed with him at various points during his presidency.

It comes amid a series of graft allegations that forced the resignation of Zelensky’s top aide late last year, triggering domestic instability almost four years into Russia’s invasion.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) today accused an unnamed party leader, reported to be Tymoshenko, of “offering illicit benefits” to MPs in exchange for loyal votes in parliament and said a pre-trial investigation was ongoing.

It published a video showing officers in the office opening envelopes stuffed with US dollars in front of a woman with blonde hair in Tymoshenko’s trademark crown braid, whose face was blurred out.

In a statement Tymoshenko said investigators had searched the office of her Batkivshchyna party throughout the night, slamming the raid as a “PR stunt” and a “political hit job”.

“More than 30 heavily armed men, without presenting any documents, effectively seized the building and took staff hostage,” she said.

“Her work phones, documents and personal financial statements were taken,” she added.

“I categorically reject all the absurd accusations,” she added.

After losing the 2010 presidential election to pro-Russian figure Viktor Yanukovych, she was jailed for abuse of power in signing a gas deal with Moscow – a case her backers, rights groups and Western governments said was political retribution.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago, political campaigning has been largely on hold as Ukraine banned elections under martial law and the country rallied behind the war effort.

However, a string of sweeping corruption scandals has rocked the war-torn country in the past months, forcing government ministers as well as Zelensky’s top aide, Andriy Yermak, out of office.

Ukraine has long been plagued by corruption and cracking down on graft is seen as a key requirement of its bid to join the EU.