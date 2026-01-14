Cabinet satisfied with Khaled’s explanation on military issues, says Fahmi

The armed forces have recently come under scrutiny over allegations of corruption and abuse of power among senior officers, particularly concerning military procurement projects and tenders.

PUTRAJAYA : The Cabinet is satisfied with defence minister Khaled Nordin’s explanation regarding several issues involving the Malaysian armed forces, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi said Khaled provided an explanation during a briefing at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has received feedback and views regarding the briefing and statements made by the defence minister yesterday. Several matters raised today will be followed up with further action,” he told a press conference.

Today, another senior military officer was reported to have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to assist in its investigation into an alleged army procurement tender cartel.

Earlier, special operations, including “Op Sohor”, uncovered smuggling and illegal activities involving both active and retired officers, raising concerns over integrity in certain military units.

Last week, the defence ministry also instructed the armed forces to launch an internal probe into alleged immoral activities at military bases, including the unauthorised entry of outsiders for entertainment, and the existence of minibars.

Several videos circulating on social media had shown the “entertainment culture” among military officers, including those at the Subang Air Base.

In a separate development, Fahmi said the Cabinet will seek a judicial review of the decision in the case of former Muda secretary-general Amir Hadi regarding the constitutionality of certain sections of the Peaceful Assembly Act.

He said the Cabinet had made a policy decision last week to amend the Act.

“Today, the Cabinet decided to forward the information to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to discuss whether it is appropriate to proceed with a judicial review of the decision in Amir’s case.

“Once a decision is made, follow-up action will be carried out by the AGC,” he said.