Ex-aide urges PN to honour Muhyiddin’s resignation

Marzuki Mohamad said it is not right for the PN constitution to provide that a chairman’s resignation must be approved by the coalition’s Supreme Council. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A former principal private secretary to Muhyiddin Yassin has urged the Perikatan Nasional (PN) leadership to accept the Bersatu president’s decision to resign as chairman of the coalition.

In a Facebook post, Marzuki Mohamad said persistent demands for Muhyiddin to step down were the catalyst, but that “he made the rational choice for himself”.

“Yes, of course, there are parties who want Muhyiddin to continue leading PN and that is their right. But resigning is also Muhyiddin’s right. His right must be respected,” he said.

He also said he was puzzled as to why, under the PN constitution, a chairman’s resignation must be approved by the coalition’s Supreme Council.

“It is as if the chairman has no right to resign. That is not correct.

“I asked the PN executive secretary who drafted the constitution. He said he drafted it and showed it to me before it was submitted to the Registrar of Societies for approval. I don’t remember. If it was shown to me, then it is my oversight,” he added.

On Saturday, FMT reported that growing unease over the potential rise of PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as PN chairman had sparked talk of an unexpected return by Muhyiddin.

A PN insider said certain Bersatu leaders were reportedly uncomfortable with the idea of a party vice-president helming the opposition coalition, arguing that PN should be led by a party president – a convention observed by both Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, said this concern might see Bersatu push for its president, Muhyiddin, to reclaim the post.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has called for an emergency meeting of the PN Supreme Council to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation and to appoint his successor.

There have been calls from PAS leaders for the party to lead PN since Muhyiddin announced his resignation from the post, which he had held for the past five years, amid tensions within the opposition coalition.

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden yesterday took a thinly-veiled dig at his Bersatu counterpart, Hilman Idham, after the latter said PN components needed time to make their own decision on the coalition’s chairmanship.

Responding to Hilman’s remark that the internal processes of each party must be respected, Afnan said respect should be mutual among friends.