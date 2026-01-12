Selangor govt to shut down pig farms in Tanjung Sepat, expedite relocation

Selangor executive councillor Izham Hashim said the government will review the rehabilitation of the pig farm sites so that the land can be reused for other economic activities. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : Pig farming operations at Kampung Ladang Tumbuk in Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat, will be shut down, with the decision to be finalised at the Selangor executive council meeting on Wednesday.

Utusan Malaysia reported Selangor executive councillor Izham Hashim as saying licence renewals for farmers will not be approved until they relocate their operations to the centralised pig farming area at Bukit Tagar in Hulu Selangor, the development of which will be expedited.

He said the farm owners would be given time to relocate, pending guidance from the council.

Izham said this was because Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has not consented to the renewal of pig farming licences in Tanjung Sepat, making it necessary to expedite development at the Bukit Tagar site.

He said the state government would seek to accelerate the relocation of pig farms in Kuala Langat, particularly in Tanjung Sepat, as well as those in the Sungai Belankan area in Sepang.

Izham said the government would also review the rehabilitation of the pig farm sites so that the land can be reused for other economic activities.

Earlier, Sultan Sharafuddin granted Izham a 45-minute audience, during which they discussed the need to ensure pork supply for Selangor’s non-Muslim community.

No exports from Bukit Tagar

Izham said no approval would be given for exports of pigs or pork from the new centralised farm operation.

“I never said it would be exported. There has never been any export,” he said.

He said the Bukit Tagar site, covering about 202ha, would be developed as a closed-system facility with buffer zones to address odour and pollution concerns.