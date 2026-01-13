AirAsia X to be renamed AirAsia on Jan 19

Capital A Bhd CEO Tony Fernandes said the company was finalising its aircraft order, and that this was expected to reduce costs and increase margin through better fleet planning. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : AirAsia X will be renamed AirAsia and listed as a newly quoted stock on Jan 19, Capital A Bhd CEO Tony Fernandes said today.

In a LinkedIn post, Fernandes said that, on the same day, Capital A would submit its application to be lifted out of PN17 status. The final court hearing on its status is scheduled for Jan 21.

“AirAsia will be one airline group and brand. We will consolidate AirAsia X and AirAsia as one airline group with global ambitions,” he said.

Fernandes also revealed that the company was currently finalising its aircraft order, and that this was expected to reduce costs and increase margin through better fleet planning.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that Capital A would step up engagement with analysts and investors as its restructuring nears completion.

“The group plans to embark on a series of domestic and international investor roadshows in the coming months to articulate its post-restructuring vision centred around five core businesses: maintenance, repair and overhaul; logistics, online travel agency, food and beverages, and branding,” Bernama quoted the company as saying.