Fernandes upbeat on Capital A as it moves to lift PN17 status

CEO Tony Fernandes said he is excited to ‘unlock all the potential of Capital A in our next journey from here’. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Capital A Bhd will be embarking on a “new journey” as it moves towards the lifting of its Practice Note 17 (PN17) status, its CEO, Tony Fernandes, said.

This follows the High Court’s approval on capital reduction of RM5.51 billion, marking the completion of all major steps required under its regularisation plan.

The restructuring included the sale of its aviation businesses – AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd – to AirAsia X Bhd on Jan 16, the listing and distribution of AirAsia X shares to Capital A shareholders on Jan 19, and the High Court’s capital reduction order on Jan 21.

“It’s a powerful moment after a long journey from the dark days of the Covid-19 pandemic. I’m very proud of the team who rebuilt this business together, and also grateful to our partners and guests who have stood by us,” Fernandes said in a statement today.

“I am truly excited to unlock all the potential of Capital A in our next journey from here.”

He said the group’s logistics arm, Teleport, recently raised US$50 million in pre-IPO funding at a US$500 million valuation to support global expansion.

Meanwhile, Capital A’s non-aviation businesses have achieved four consecutive profitable quarters from Q4 2024 to Q3 2025.

Post-regularisation, Capital A will focus on five core businesses: Asia Digital Engineering (MRO), Teleport (logistics), AirAsia MOVE (travel platform), AirAsia Next (brand and IP), and Santan (F&B).