No decision yet to change name of AirAsia X

AirAsia X Bhd said it is exploring a possible change of company name to reflect the consolidation of AirAsia Group’s aviation business. (Air Asia pic)

PETALING JAYA : AirAsia X Bhd has clarified that no definitive decision has been made on renaming the company to “AirAsia” on Jan 19.

Instead, the long-haul budget airline said it is exploring a possible change of company name to reflect the consolidation of AirAsia Group’s aviation business, upon completion of its acquisition of 100% equity interest in AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd.

“At this juncture, no definitive decision has been made, and no application has been submitted to the relevant authorities in respect of the proposed change of name.

“Any such proposal remains subject to internal deliberations, the board of directors’ approval, regulatory approvals and shareholder approval, where applicable,” said AirAsia X in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

This comes after Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia X’s parent company, Capital A Bhd, said in a LinkedIn post yesterday that AirAsia X would be renamed AirAsia and listed as a newly quoted stock on Jan 19.

He had said that, on the same day, Capital A would submit its application to be lifted out of PN17 status. The final court hearing on its status is scheduled for Jan 21.