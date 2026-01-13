No need to prolong debate on Perlis crisis, says PAS Youth chief

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said PAS showed it had moved on from the Perlis political crisis when all its assemblymen attended the swearing-in of the new menteri besar.

PETALING JAYA : PAS has moved on despite “injuries” sustained from the political crisis in Perlis, says its youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden.

He said the debate as to whether the withdrawal of support by eight Perikatan Nasional assemblymen for former Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli, who is from PAS, was a betrayal of the party had become unnecessarily prolonged.

“It does not need to be prolonged any further in public.

“PAS showed that it had moved on when all its assemblymen attended the swearing-in of the new menteri besar. PAS is also supporting the new Perlis government so it can continue functioning and serving the people.

“This is all proof that PAS has moved on despite its injuries. There is no need to inflict any more injuries. It is time to train our weapons on the real enemy,” Afnan said in a Facebook post.

Last night, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin again denied “in the strongest terms” that his party had a hand in the political crisis, insisting that neither he nor Bersatu had undermined PAS, their ally in Perikatan Nasional.

Speaking after a meeting of Bersatu’s Supreme Council, the former prime minister, who stepped down as PN chairman effective Jan 1, also dismissed allegations that the party had attempted to sabotage PAS.

Also present at the meeting was Kuala Perlis assemblyman and Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah, who was appointed days after Shukri’s resignation.

Muhyiddin said the meeting also discussed his resignation as chairman of the coalition, and while there were differing views, the council respected his decision once he explained the circumstances that led to it.

In welcoming the council’s acceptance of Muhyiddin’s resignation, Afnan said it would ease the transition of leadership in PN.

“We also respect Bersatu’s stance that it will remain a partner in PN,” he said.