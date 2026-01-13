No state funds or land involved in pig industry modernisation, says S’gor MB

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said all new or relocated sites must comply with environmental requirements, and must not pose risks to rivers or surrounding areas. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : The Selangor government has not allocated state funds or land for the modernisation of pig farming in the state, even as it moves to shut down traditional operations linked to environmental pollution, says menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

“I want to stress that no state government funds or land is involved. All land involved is under the private sector,” he told reporters at an event here today.

Yesterday, Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said the state would no longer allocate funds or invest in pig farming operations.

The palace also instructed that a detailed study be carried out to ascertain the quantity of pork needed to cater to non-Muslim consumers in Selangor, with findings to determine the scale, capacity and scope of future operations.

Amirudin said the state’s immediate priority was to close traditional pig farms in Kuala Langat, which he said had caused odour and water pollution, and transition the industry towards modern farming methods led entirely by private operators.

“From the beginning, we have been working to stop traditional farming methods that have clearly had environmental impacts, and move towards modern farming,” he said.

Amirudin said all new or relocated sites must comply with environmental requirements, including environmental impact assessments, and must not pose risks to rivers or surrounding areas.

According to the data he cited, the current pig population meets only around 30% of local demand. Amirudin also said the state had no intention of expanding production beyond domestic needs or moving towards exports.

On Saturday, Sultan Sharafuddin said he disagreed with the state government’s plan to centralise the pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor.

While acknowledging the need for small-scale, controlled farming to meet non-Muslim needs, the sultan described large-scale farming as unnecessary and insensitive, given that Muslims form the majority of Selangor’s population.