Federal govt says ‘no issue’ with S’gor’s centralised pig farming plan

PUTRAJAYA : The federal government has no objection to the Selangor government’s decision to implement centralised and modern pig farming at Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor, provided that the area is deemed suitable from both an environmental and management perspective.

Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said any farming project must meet environmental requirements and be carried out according to a strategic plan.

“If Bukit Tagar is found to be more suitable for the environment, the federal government has no issue with what the state government plans to do,” he told a press conference after delivering his New Year’s message at the ministry here today.

He added that the relocation of livestock farms should take into account environmental sustainability to prevent pollution that could negatively impact the well-being of the local community.

“The 500-acre area is vast, but it must adopt modern practices to avoid pollution. If carried out with modern farming systems, pollution will not occur,” he added.

He added that modern farming practices would not only ensure more efficient livestock management but also have a positive impact on the environment and local community.

It was earlier reported that the Selangor government had decided to implement the farming project in Bukit Tagar as a long-term strategy to restructure the industry, starting in 2030.