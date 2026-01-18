Coal spill cleanup at Teluk Kalong beach to take a month

A barge carrying coal from Indonesia to Vietnam ran aground at a popular beach in Terengganu due to strong winds. (Bernama pic)

CHUKAI : A coal spill at Pantai Teluk Kalong near here will be cleaned up within a month, with work to be undertaken by a barge company whose vessel drifted ashore and broke up at the beach last week.

Terengganu environment director Hamzah Mohamad said immediate clean-up work will be carried out to ensure the beach is restored to its original condition. Removal of the barge will take longer due to the complexity of the operation.

“The company is in the process of appointing a qualified contractor to carry out the clean-up work,” he said after a meeting with parties responsible for the barge incident.

He said the barge carrying coal was en route from Indonesia to Vietnam but ran aground due to strong winds.

State executive councillor Razali Idris said state authorities would monitor the clean-up of the beach, which is a popular tourist destination. “Visitors need not be concerned as the coal involved is not classified as scheduled waste and does not pose a threat to the environment,” he said.