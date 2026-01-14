View Bukit Tagar pig farming issue rationally, exco man tells critics

Executive councillor Izham Hashim said the Selangor sultan understands the need to provide a supply of pork for non-Muslims in the state. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor executive councillor Izham Hashim has urged critics of the relocation of pig farms to a centralised area in Bukit Tagar to view the initiative rationally as a long-term solution for the health of the state’s residents and the environment.

Izham said the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, also understood the need to provide a local supply of pork for non-Muslims, given the state’s multiracial makeup.

“I hope this issue can be viewed fairly and rationally instead of through the lenses of emotion or sentiment.

“The state government is striving for a long-term solution for the people’s well-being and environmental sustainability, in line with the harmony of our state’s multiracial community,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Izham said Bukit Tagar was also selected because of the landfills situated there and scarcity of people living in the area.

“The site being a residential area for Malays or any other race does not arise, as there are no settlements in that area. I have briefed the sultan on this, and he fully understands the situation,” he said.

Izham also stressed that the decision to centralise pig farming in Bukit Tagar was made to address the health and sanitary issues faced by residents around the 116 existing pig farms in Kuala Langat.

“This is the point many have overlooked. The state government is trying to solve the problems faced by those living in Kuala Langat, not to create more problems,” he said.

On Monday, Izham said pig farming operations at Kampung Ladang Tumbuk in Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat, would be shut down as part of operations to relocate them to Bukit Tagar.

He said this was because Sultan Sharafuddin had not consented to the renewal of pig farming licences in Tanjung Sepat, making it necessary to expedite development at the Bukit Tagar site.

Izham also clarified that no approval would be given for the export of pigs or pork from the new centralised farm operation.

He said the Bukit Tagar site, covering about 202ha, would be developed as a closed-system facility with buffer zones to address odour and pollution concerns.