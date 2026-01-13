Schools must hand over RM150 aid in full, says Fadhlina

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek with students at SMK Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah in Nibong Tebal today.

NIBONG TEBAL : Education minister Fadhlina Sidek has issued a stern reminder for schools to hand over the RM150 early schooling aid (BAP) to parents in full.

Speaking to reporters at SMK Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah here, Fadhlina said she had received reports of some schools using the government aid to cover school-related charges such as parent-teachers’ association (PIBG) fees.

“Teachers have been reminded that no deductions should be made,” she said, adding that PIBG fees or other charges should be dealt with separately.

“If the government gives RM150, parents should receive RM150.

“Parents… if any teacher deducts the amount, tell me. It cannot be deducted.”

She said more than RM800 million had been allocated for BAP nationwide, to benefit about 5.2 million students from Form 1 to Form 6.

Fadhlina added that BAP distribution, covering approximately 10,000 schools nationwide, started on Sunday and is expected to be completed within the week.