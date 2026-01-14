Just let PAS lead PN, says Bersatu’s Razali

Bersatu leader Razali Idris said support for PAS was necessary as the Islamic party had always given Bersatu its full backing to lead PN.

PETALING JAYA : A Bersatu leader has urged all quarters in Perikatan Nasional (PN) to make way for PAS to lead the opposition coalition following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as its chairman.

“Personally, I suggest that PAS holds the PN chairmanship and opposition leader’s post, to give the party room to lead PN in the next general election,” he told FMT.

PN deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan is expected to call for an emergency PN Supreme Council meeting over Muhyiddin’s resignation.

Razali, the Terengganu Bersatu chief, said that as co-founding parties of PN, PAS and Bersatu’s cooperation must be strengthened.

He dismissed claims that their relationship had turned cold, saying they still worked closely in PN with top leaders sharing cordial ties.

However, he said public statements by certain PN component leaders on social media had triggered negative perceptions, which had been manipulated by their rivals.

“I call for a stop to all bickering on social media. Let’s just leave it to the top PN leadership to make a decision. The rest of us are ready to accept the decision made by the PN Supreme Council.”

On Monday, the Bersatu Supreme Council said it respected Muhyiddin’s decision to resign as PN chairman.

PAS has since stated its readiness to take over the PN chairmanship, although the coalition’s Supreme Council must meet to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation before appointing his successor.