Licence holders can start gold panning in Kelantan from Jan 21

Kelantan deputy menteri besar Fadzli Hassan said the land and mines department has approved 179 licence applications to pan for gold in the state. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Licensed gold panners in Kelantan will be allowed to begin panning activities in the state from Jan 21, deputy menteri besar Fadzli Hassan said today.

He said the state’s land and mines department had received a total of 332 licence applications to date and that 179 applicants had completed their payments and obtained their licences.

The remaining applications are being screened.

“As such, the state government will begin land demarcation work today to gazette the approved areas, with the proposed area for the first phase covering a 2km stretch.

“At the same time, follow-up studies will be carried out to assess the gold panning activities. If all goes well, we will expand the designated panning areas,” Bernama reported him as saying at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim in Kota Bharu today.

Fadzli said the rivers to be gazetted in the first phase included Sungai Taduh and Sungai Pergau in Jeli, Sungai Gentian in Kuala Krai, Sungai Galas in Gua Musang, and Sungai Bertam in Tanah Merah.

“We remind all licensed panners to comply strictly with the conditions set at the time of application. Gold panning activities carried out without a licence will be categorised as an offence,” he said.

He also said two authorised gold-buying companies had been appointed so far, while several other applicants were being considered.

The gold would be sold to a state subsidiary.

Separately, Fadzli said the Kelantan government remains open to foreign investors interested in the exploration of non-radioactive rare earth elements.

“Lynas Rare Earths Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kelantan government through Menteri Besar Incorporated in May 2025 to develop rare earth element resources,” he said.

He said several other foreign companies and investors had also expressed interest and submitted applications.