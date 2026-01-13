Kelantan top cop receives threats after over 100 loan shark cases reopened

Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat said he will continue to investigate every angle despite the threats against him. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat has received threats believed to be linked to a crackdown on loan shark syndicates in the state, after state police reopened more than 100 old cases involving illegal moneylenders.

Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat said he had ordered a review of cases involving threats against borrowers that were previously classified as no further action.

He said 72 cases were reopened between January and November last year, with the number rising to more than 100 by December after prima facie elements uncovered in fresh investigations.

Yusoff said loan shark victims were not limited to villagers, but included people with permanent jobs who became trapped in debt and suffered severe psychological stress, some to the point of near suicide.

“Imagine borrowing RM40,000 and having already paid RM200,000, yet the debt is still not settled. That is cruel,” he said.

Yusoff said efforts to eradicate loan shark activities were among his main priorities, alongside combating drug-related crimes and strengthening border security.

He said the loan shark syndicates in Kelantan were believed to be from outside the state, including Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang, operating through local criminal networks.

Yusoff said the syndicates commonly splashed paint, vandalised property and made open threats, all of which are categorised as commercial crimes.

He said the threats against him were likely a reaction to sustained police pressure following decisive action against the syndicates.

“I am not afraid of any threats. I will continue to investigate every angle,” he added.

Commenting on graffiti bearing the symbol “11–2=9” found at the entrance of the Kelantan police firing range last month, Yusoff said police were not drawing any conclusions, as it could have been deliberately created to confuse investigators.

The symbol was among several threatening messages scrawled on the wall, including a message in red that said “Jangan lari Dato Kopi (Don’t run away, Dato Kopi)”.

On Jan 8, Yusoff said four men have been arrested in connection with threats made against him, to facilitate a probe under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.