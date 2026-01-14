Shukri, Bersatu info chief trade barbs over Perlis upheaval

PAS’s Shukri Ramli and Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz clashed over the latter’s version of events in Perlis which culminated in Shukri’s resignation as menteri besar.

PETALING JAYA : PAS’s Shukri Ramli and Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz have traded barbs online over the latter’s version of events in the political upheaval in Perlis which culminated in Shukri’s resignation as menteri besar.

In a Facebook post, Tun Faisal echoed Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement that Bersatu had not betrayed PAS in Perlis.

Tun Faisal insisted that Bersatu’s five assemblymen in Perlis never submitted statutory declarations to the Raja of Perlis stating their retraction of support for Shukri.

He said Shukri had resigned due to health factors and that his stepping down had nothing to do with Bersatu or its assemblymen.

In the comment section of the post, however, Shukri accused Tun Faisal of being an incompetent information chief, gathering information based purely on whoever he happened to meet.

Tun Faisal hit back, urging the three-term Sanglang assemblyman to “accept the truth and fight falsehood”.

“Look for the truth before issuing statements,” Shukri replied, which Tun Faisal insisted he had done.

“Yes, I have looked (for the truth) and verified. Where was I wrong? Do tell,” said the Bersatu leader.

Shukri resigned as Perlis menteri besar citing health factors last month after five assemblymen from Bersatu and three from PAS reportedly retracted support for him.

The three PAS assemblymen had their party memberships terminated as a result, although the trio insisted they had done “the right thing” in withdrawing support for Shukri.

The menteri besar’s post then went to Perlis Bersatu chief Abu Bakar Hamzah. While he had PAS’s backing as menteri besar, the Islamic party refused to join his state administration as a form of protest.

The episode raised tensions within Perikatan Nasional, with Bersatu accused of betraying PAS.