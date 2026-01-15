Umno’s no unity govt lackey, says Wanita chief

Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad said Umno has practised mature politics as part of the unity government but also set red lines that its allies must not cross.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno’s cooperation with Pakatan Harapan in the unity government does not mean that it has become a government lackey, says Wanita chief Noraini Ahmad.

She said that over the past three years as part of the Anwar Ibrahim administration, Umno has practised mature politics but also set red lines that its allies must not cross.

“The decision (to join the unity government) was not made in haste. Every risk was taken into consideration and each opportunity was scrutinised. So don’t be misled, this political cooperation doesn’t mean that we’re weak.

“Cooperation doesn’t mean being subservient. Negotiations do not mean that we’ve given up. Umno knows its red lines, principles and responsibilities,” she said at the general assembly of the women’s wing here today.

Noraini, a federal minister, also said that while Umno was not currently working with certain parties, this did not mean that there was no room for future cooperation.

She said there was room for future alliances, but that Umno must be at the forefront, calling the shots.

“Umno must be the core party, the one that takes the lead, rather than just following others. We have the history, we have the experience, and we have a strong grassroots network.”

The Parit Sulong MP also urged Wanita Umno delegates and leaders to close ranks, saying the wing could not progress without unity.

She likewise urged the top Umno leadership to amend the party’s constitution to officially allocate 30% of leadership posts in the party to women.

“Women aren’t just machinery to be mobilised during elections. We’re not just meant to make up the numbers during campaigns.

“Women must be among the policymakers, setting the course and serving as a key pillar in the party,” she said.