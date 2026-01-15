Zahid to meet Akmal over latter’s anti-DAP crusade

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (left) said youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s suggestion that the party consider reviving Muafakat Nasional was merely the latter’s personal opinion.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will meet youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh to seek clarification on the latter’s statement that he was giving up his post as executive councillor in Melaka to “fight DAP to the end”.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Umno general assembly here, Zahid said he wanted to know who Akmal would be targeting and the nature of his ‘attacks’.

He also said Akmal’s resignation must be respected as it was a personal decision.

“Maybe he will have more time and space to go down to the ground, especially to the divisions, since we have 191 Umno Youth divisions.

“It is his personal right. He knows what he is doing,” Zahid said.

He also dismissed concerns that Akmal’s resignation would put pressure on the party and Melaka government, saying the state’s chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh was aware of what needed to be done next.

Earlier, Akmal said he had discussed his resignation as executive councillor, effective next week, with both Zahid and Rauf, who reminded him that “a warrior never deserts his friends”.

He said while he would remain Umno Youth chief, his resignation as exco member was for the sake of his dignity and principles, and to show that he remained consistent in representing the voice of the grassroots.

Commenting on Akmal’s suggestion that Umno consider reviving Muafakat Nasional, Zahid said it was merely a personal opinion and the Umno Supreme Council would ultimately decide on the matter.

Zahid also addressed the presence of former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin at the assembly today, saying Khairy was invited by Akmal with his blessing.

He said any possibility of Khairy’s return to Umno would depend on whether the former Rembau MP formally applies to do so.