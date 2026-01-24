Melaka polls likely within next 10 months, says Zahid

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) during his visit to Pondok Darul Muttaqin in Paya Rumput today. (Bernama pic)

MELAKA : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he expects the Melaka state election to be held within the next two to 10 months.

Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional chairman, said the limited time to prepare poses a challenge to Melaka Umno leaders to defend BN’s strong performance in the last state election.

“I often remind myself that achieving success is difficult, but defending success is even more difficult.

“I remind my friends in Melaka that our task now is to defend that success. I do not want this challenge to be greater than what we faced in the last state election,” he said at a programme with the Telok Mas constituents in Alai here today.

Asked about the possible application of the Rumah Bangsa concept in the state election, Zahid said the matter will be discussed with Melaka Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh.

“Once he returns (from China), we will detail the methodology to translate the Rumah Bangsa concept in the context of the Melaka state election,” he said.

In the 2021 state election, BN won 21 of the 28 seats it contested. The five-year term of the state legislative assembly will end in December.