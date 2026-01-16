Teen drowns trying to save friend at Langkawi waterfall

Firemen removing Hafiz Zaini’s body, which was found wedged between rocks at the waterfall at the Lubuk Semilang recreational forest in Langkawi. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 17-year-old teenager swimming with three friends at a waterfall in Langkawi drowned while trying to save one of them today.

Langkawi police chief Khairul Azhar Nuruddin said Hafiz Zaini and his friends had travelled to the Lubuk Semilang recreational forest by motorcycle, and hiked to the waterfall about 500m from the parking area.

He said one of his friends strayed into deep water while they were swimming, and Hafiz tried to save him but drowned as he did not know how to swim, Bernama reported.

Khairul said the two others managed to rescue the friend, but were unable to save Hafiz.

He said a team from the fire and rescue department located the body, which was wedged between rocks.

The body was sent to the forensic unit of Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi for a post-mortem.