Galloway agrees Rex Tan’s arrest was unnecessary

Former PKR vice-president Tian Chua praised British politician George Galloway for his handling of a question at a public lecture on Gaza.

PETALING JAYA : British politician George Galloway has agreed with former PKR vice-president Tian Chua that the arrest of journalist Rex Tan under the Sedition Act was “unnecessary and counterproductive”.

In a Facebook post, Tian Chua had argued that while the way Tan had asked a question “shaped by his own biases” warranted criticism, the arrest was disproportionate and beyond what the situation required.

“My thoughts entirely,” Galloway said in a brief comment under the post.

Tan, 31, who resigned as a reporter with FMT yesterday, was arrested just past midnight at the Dang Wangi police headquarters, after three reports were lodged against him over a question he posed to Galloway at a public forum on Palestine.

He was released on police bail this afternoon after having his statement recorded. Tan’s mobile phone has also been seized to assist in investigations.

Tian Chua, who attended the talk, praised Galloway for handling the question pointedly and eloquently, with a “sharp and well-reasoned explanation that effectively explained the issues raised”.

“Misconceptions such as those reflected in the question are, unfortunately, entrenched among sections of Malaysian society,” Tian Chua said.

“Addressing these misunderstandings through dialogue and education is one of the key challenges facing the Palestinian solidarity movement. Criminalising speech will not resolve this problem,” he said.