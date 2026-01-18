Lay off Rex Tan’s family, warns Saifuddin

Home minister Saifuddin Abdullah Nasution Ismail said making threats against Rex Tan’s family does not help anyone and only worsens the situation. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has urged the public to refrain from making threats against the family members of former journalist Rex Tan.

Saifuddin said legal processes are already under way, and said public overreactions would not benefit anyone.

“I want to remind the public not to go overboard, especially by issuing threats on social media. We must move on. Making threats does not help anyone and only worsens the situation,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying in Kuala Lumpur today.

Tan, 31, who resigned as a reporter with FMT on Friday, was arrested under the Sedition Act just past midnight on Friday, after three reports were lodged against him over a question he posed to British politician George Galloway at a public forum on Palestine.

He was released on police bail yesterday afternoon after having his statement recorded. Tan’s mobile phone has also been seized to assist in investigations.

Tan’s question and Galloway’s response led to a backlash online, with accusations that the question contained racial overtones.