There’s nothing to fear with DAP, says Umno veep

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno vice-president Johari Ghani has dismissed the narrative of DAP being Umno’s arch-enemy, saying his party has never feared other non-Malay parties.

Delivering his closing speech at the 2025 Umno general assembly, Johari said Umno’s real concern should not be DAP, but rather the failure to unite the Malay community.

“Why should we fear DAP? There is no reason to fear them. We never feared Gerakan, we never feared MCA, we never feared any non-Malay party — so why fear DAP?”

The remark is believed to be directed at Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, who often portrays DAP as the party’s main adversary.

Akmal on Thursday announced his resignation as a Melaka executive councillor effective next week, to “fight DAP to the end”.

Johari, who serves as industry, trade, and industry minister, said Umno’s role as a “Malay house”, as proposed by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, should be expanded further.

Zahid had said in his policy speech at the general assembly that Umno was not just a political party but a “Malay house” that served as a platform to unite the community and help them face current challenges, including those political in nature.

“And if PAS doesn’t want to be part of the ‘house’, so be it. We cannot force them,” Johari added.

Johari recalled the time when Umno had invited PAS to Dewan Merdeka in 2019 in the spirit of Malay unity through Muafakat Nasional (MN), but that collaboration was short-lived.

The Titiwangsa MP emphasised that he had no issues with PAS and continued to assist the Islamic party’s supporters in his constituency.

“In my area, whenever any PAS members come to see me, I help them,” Johari said.

Commenting on the current political landscape, Johari said politics today requires a more pragmatic and mature approach — not just idealism or rhetoric.