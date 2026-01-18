Lorry crash claims third life as passenger dies in hospital

Two oil palm plantation workers, both Bangladesh nationals, travelling in a lorry were killed when the vehicle skidded and overturned on Saturday. (PDRM pic)

KUANTAN : A lorry crash in Rompin yesterday has claimed a third life with the death of an oil palm plantation worker who was a passenger in the lorry.

Rompin police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the man, Bangladesh national Mohamad Askar, 41, died in hospital at 4.15pm. He was a rear passenger of the lorry and had sustained severe head injuries while two other compatriots died at the scene yesterday, Sharif said in a statement tonight.

The lorry driver, a 41-year-old Bangladeshi, was uninjured and found to not possess a driving licence. He was remanded for four days to assist in the investigations.