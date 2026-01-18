Priority for bills on PM’s term limit, public prosecutor

The new session of Parliament will be opened by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, tomorrow, with 20 days set aside for the Dewan Rakyat meeting. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Four bills will receive priority for tabling at the Dewan Rakyat when it holds its first meeting of the year beginning tomorrow, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil has confirmed.

The four bills are: a bill to limit the prime minister’s term of office to no more than 10 years or two full terms; a bill on the separation of powers between the public prosecutor and the attorney-general, the Ombudsman Bill 2025 and a bill on the freedom of information.

The new session of Parliament will be opened by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, who will deliver his royal address, which traditionally sets out the government’s legislative agenda.

Government MPs were reminded today at a pre-council meeting to stay focussed on their duties. “Our responsibility is not just to attend sittings, but to debate properly in the House,” Bernama quoted Fahmi as saying.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for 20 days, with seven days set aside from tomorrow for a debate on the royal address. The sitting will continue with ministers’ question time on Feb 4-10, followed by the tabling of bills and other government business from Feb 11 to March 3.