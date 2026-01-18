Stop spreading list of military appointments, Mindef warns

Social media speculation about military appointments could affect officers morale in the armed forces, the defence ministry said.

PETALING JAYA : The defence ministry has issued a warning against the spread of social media speculation on appointments in the armed forces, including a list of names of senior military officers.

The ministry said such actions could affect officers’ morale and disrupt the chain of command, and undermine the credibility of the country’s defence management system, Bernama reported.

“Those involved are advised to immediately cease any actions that could escalate the situation, tarnish the image of the armed forces, or mislead the public,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Any appointments and promotions of armed forces officers are subject to the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the Armed Forces Council. Any premature announcement is considered an act of disrespect towards the royal institution and the military leadership,” the ministry said.

Any party found disseminating confidential government information could face action under the Official Secrets Act and other laws, it said.