6 bank accounts seized in MACC’s probe into senior army officer

MACC personnel today raided the offices of several companies to obtain documents and evidence in its investigation into the senior army officer.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has seized six bank accounts in its investigation into alleged corruption involving a senior military officer and his family members.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said officers from the anti-graft agency today raided the offices of several companies believed to be involved, to obtain documents and evidence.

On Saturday, activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, urged MACC to freeze the accounts belonging to the suspects.

Badrul said if no action was taken against the accounts, he would not hesitate to publicly disclose their account details, even if it involved violating banking secrecy laws or other regulations.

A source from MACC also revealed that its officers searched the army offices at the defence ministry today, following a search at the suspect’s home from about 5pm until midnight on Saturday.

“The searches did not result in the seizure of any cash. However, MACC seized several high-value luxury items, including watches and designer handbags, believed to be linked to the investigation,” the source said.

The source also said the suspect had been scheduled to give a statement at MACC’s headquarters on Sunday, but had to be taken to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit on the same day.

The suspect is still undergoing treatment and has yet to have his statement recorded, the source said.

The source said the investigation is continuing with the recording of statements from key witnesses, including contractors believed to have secured projects related to the army.

“So far, MACC has recorded statements from five company owners, and a total of 10 witnesses have been called to assist in the investigation,” the source said.

The source also revealed that MACC is investigating about 40 companies suspected of being involved in the payment of bribes, with the investigation into these firms being carried out in stages.

MACC is expected to further expand the investigation, including examining financial flows, project procurement processes, and links between individuals and companies involved, in accordance with provisions under the MACC Act 2009.

MACC initiated its investigation following allegations of “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of the senior military officer and his family members, and that the funds were transferred from accounts belonging to companies that had obtained military contracts.