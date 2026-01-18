Storm in a teacup over MIC now settled, says Zahid

MIC deputy president M Saravanan attended the opening of Umno’s general assembly on Friday morning.

PETALING JAYA : Internal differences involving coalition partner MIC have been resolved, says Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said MIC’s presence at the Umno general assembly, as well as at the BN pre-council meeting involving its elected representatives, reflected the party’s continued loyalty to BN, Berita Harian reported.

“This morning, when we (BN) held the pre-council meeting with MPs, senators and state assemblymen, MIC was also present.

“Not only did MIC send its MP, senators and state assemblymen, it also sent its deputy president to represent the party.

“This shows that the storm in a teacup is over, and this is further complemented by today’s good news of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) rejoining BN,” Zahid told a press conference after officiating PPP’s annual general assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

On Friday, Zahid urged MCA and MIC to close ranks and focus on BN as the parties were reported to be mulling the possibility of leaving Malaysia’s grand old coalition.

Zahid acknowledged that the decision to join Pakatan Harapan (PH) in forming the unity government had affected ties among the BN components, particularly MCA and MIC.

However, he thanked MCA president Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president M Saravanan for attending the opening of Umno’s general assembly.

Both MCA and MIC have been weighing a departure from BN after apparently being sidelined by Umno since the formation of the unity government.

Last week, Saravanan said MIC would decide on its future in BN only after Thaipusam, which falls on Feb 1.

Wee, on Friday, dismissed speculation that MCA may leave BN, saying the issue did not arise at this stage.