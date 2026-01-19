AirBorneo eyes peninsula routes ahead of regional expansion

Sarawak tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said AirBorneo’s current aircraft are sufficient for rural and short-haul services but unsuitable for longer routes. (Bernama pic)

KUCHING : Sarawak’s AirBorneo intends to start flights linking East Malaysia with the peninsula as early as this year before expanding to regional destinations in Southeast Asia in 2027.

Sarawak tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the airline’s expansion would be carried out in phases, in line with fleet availability, regulatory requirements, and board approval.

“At this stage, AirBorneo is operating within Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan, continuing the rural air services previously run by MASwings,” he said at a press conference in Kuching.

“However, once larger aircraft are added, priority will be given to connecting Sabah and Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur.”

Karim said the airline currently operates eight ATR and six Twin Otter aircraft, which are sufficient for rural and short-haul services but unsuitable for longer routes.

“For the next one year, at least three jet aircraft are in the pipeline, subject to board approval and aircraft availability,” he said.

Subject to operational readiness, AirBorneo could begin expanding to regional Southeast Asian destinations such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines from 2027, before considering wider expansion in later phases.

He also said the airline is being positioned as strategic infrastructure for Sarawak, similar to government-backed carriers in other regions such as Qatar Airways in Qatar, and Emirates in Dubai, with returns measured through broader economic and tourism impact rather than profitability alone.

AirBorneo’s CEO, Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin, said the airline’s management is finalising its network and fleet plans, which will be presented to the board for approval in stages.

“Eventually, the fleet will be built to support those networks. Our priorities are to serve the community, strengthen regional connectivity, and build a resilient and sustainable airline, with Sarawak at its heart.

“In time, we will probably have further engagement. Once the plans are more firm, once they have been presented to the board, and once we are ready, we will definitely engage again with the community,” he said.