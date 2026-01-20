Pahang introduces first mobile veterinary clinic in east coast

The mobile clinic will visit each district on a monthly basis to provide essential care for pets including cats, dogs, rabbits and hamsters. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Pahang veterinary services department (DVS) has rolled out the first fully-equipped mobile veterinary clinic in the east coast to provide treatment for pets in rural areas.

The clinic, which began operations in conjunction with the Kampungku Ceria programme on Sunday, is fitted with rooms for consultation, surgery, anaesthesia, holding cages, as well as registration and waiting areas.

Pahang DVS director Norhaliza Abdul Halim said the mobile clinic was expected to visit every district in the state each month to provide essential services for animals such as cats, dogs, rabbits and hamsters.

She said the treatments provided included vaccinations, deworming and the administration of anti-flea medication, as well as spaying, neutering and minor surgeries that need to be carried out promptly to save pets’ lives.

“Outside the mobile clinic, there is a viewing area with a television that broadcasts information related to treatment facilities and pet care.

“We are able to treat between 40 and 50 pets a day, depending on the type of treatment required. Vaccinations, deworming and anti-flea treatments take about 10 to 15 minutes, while spaying or neutering takes up to an hour,” Berita Harian reported her as saying.

Norhaliza said fees began at RM5 for vaccinations, deworming and anti-flea treatments, while neutering male cats cost RM80 and spaying females, RM120.

Pahang veterinary health division head Zakaria Ahmad said the mobile clinic made it easier for pet owners to access treatment services.

“The clinic is operated by seven staff, including three assistant veterinary officers. We hope the mobile service offered will receive a positive response from pet owners in the state,” he said.