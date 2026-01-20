Rayer wants preacher, TikTok user arrested over alleged provocative temple post

DAP’s RSN Rayer said the law should apply equally to everyone.

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s RSN Rayer has called for the arrest of an independent preacher and a TikTok user over their alleged provocative social media posts regarding a Hindu temple.

In a statement, the Jelutong MP said he also wanted the preacher, Firdaus Wong, and one “Cikgu Chandra” to be charged in court.

Rayer said just as the authorities had taken action against a journalist over a controversial remark made at a forum, they should act “with equal conviction and speed on these two individuals”.

“The law must apply equally to everyone if we are to preserve peace and harmony in this country.”

Rayer went on to say that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim had in his speech in Parliament yesterday reminded Malaysians to avoid creating racial tension and disharmony.

“Hardly 24 hours later we see the likes of Firdaus Wong and ‘Cikgu Chandra’ not heeding the king’s advice.”

Wong had in a Facebook post, among others, sarcastically questioned if a transmission tower had been erected illegally on land belonging to a Hindu temple and called on the authorities to take action against the utility company for encroaching upon the land.

He also wondered if the transmission tower was illegally tapping electricity from the temple.

‘Cikgu Chandra’, meanwhile, questioned which came first.

Rayer called on the authorities to immediately remove the provocative posts before it caused “mayhem”.