Johor cops bust drug syndicate, seize RM2.07mil in drugs, assets

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad showing the drugs seized in the raid at the state police headquarters. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Johor police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of five men and seizure of RM2.07 million in drugs and assets in a raid on Jan 9.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the 4.20pm raid by the state narcotics crime investigation department was conducted at a single-storey terrace house in Taman Bukit Indah that served as a storage facility for drugs.

“Based on intelligence, police arrested five men, aged 43 to 53, believed to be involved in drug trafficking for the local market and a neighbouring country,” Bernama reported him as saying at the Johor police headquarters.

Rahaman said police discovered various types of drugs weighing a total of 21.75kg, worth RM1.45 million, including 15.29kg of methamphetamine, 5.37kg of MDMA powder, 338.70g of ecstasy pills, 297.1g of ketamine, 798g of cannabis and 159.50g of yaba pills.

The five suspects, which included the syndicate’s alleged mastermind, tested positive for methamphetamine use and had been remanded for seven days from Jan 10 to 16 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Rahaman said four of the suspects had prior records for criminal and drug-related offences, adding that assets worth RM616,010, comprising six cars, two motorcycles, RM270,150 in cash and a gold ring, were seized under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.