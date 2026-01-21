Man claims trial to burning down 6 houses in Klang

Jefery Johar pleaded not guilty to committing mischief by fire with the intent to destroy a house when the six charges were read out to him at the Klang sessions court.

KLANG : An unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to charges of setting fire to six houses in Klang, last week.

Jefery Johar, 44, made the plea after the six charges were read out to him before judge Sharifah Hascindie Syed Omar.

He was charged with committing mischief by burning down six houses in Kg Johan Setia, Klang, between 2pm and 2.30pm on Jan 13.

The charge of committing mischief by fire with the intent to destroy a house under Section 436 of the Penal Code carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine upon conviction.

The court did not grant bail and set March 31 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Suhaili Abu Bakar prosecuted while Jefery was unrepresented.