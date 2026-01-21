Court issues seizure order against Caprice over unpaid costs

Social media influencer Caprice failed to pay RM8,000 in costs to a businessman who sued him for RM3 million over his Instagram posts allegedly linking him to criminal activities. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The High Court has ordered the seizure of assets belonging to social media influencer Caprice after he failed to pay RM8,000 in costs awarded in a defamation suit.

The writ of seizure and sale dated Dec 3 was issued by senior assistant registrar Qasiratul Jannah Usmani Othman against Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, following an order obtained by shipping company CEO R Jeyenderan.

The sum comprises RM8,000 awarded under a court order dated Oct 15, RM320 in allocatur calculated up to Nov 21, as well as costs related to the issuance and execution of the writ.

The writ authorises the seizure and, if necessary, the sale of the defendant’s movable property to satisfy the judgment debt.

Jeyenderan’s counsel, V Muniandy and Afiq Yahawa, confirmed that two court bailiffs attempted to execute the writ at 10am today at Caprice’s residence in Mont Kiara.

“Today, we proceeded to the premises believed to be Caprice’s residence together with two court bailiffs and a security guard from the apartment complex.

“Upon arrival, we rang the doorbell several times but there was no response. The execution could not be carried out while the apartment management informed us that his tenancy ended last year and that he has since moved out,” he said.

On Oct 15, High Court judge Roslan Mat Nor granted Jeyenderan an interim injunction in his defamation suit against Caprice, and ordered the influencer to pay RM8,000 in costs within two weeks.

This payment was not made.

Jeyenderan filed the suit on July 21, claiming that the defendant had made several posts on Instagram on July 10 which allegedly linked him to criminal activities, gangsterism and armed threats, without any credible evidence.

He is seeking RM3 million in damages for reputational harm, special damages, general damages and exemplary damages, along with costs and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.