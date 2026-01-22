6 remanded in e-waste bribery probe

An MACC source said all six people are suspected of giving a public officer RM2,000 to RM50,000 in bribes in return for not taking action for offences under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

PETALING JAYA : A company owner was among six individuals arrested yesterday in a probe into bribes allegedly paid to a public officer to avoid enforcement action over electronic waste (e-waste) offences under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

All six suspects were remanded by the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for four days beginning today following an application at the Shah Alam magistrates’ court, reported Sinar Harian.

According to a source, the suspects – four men and two women aged between 40 and 60 – were arrested separately during raids in Negeri Sembilan and the Klang Valley yesterday.

“They are suspected of giving bribes ranging from RM2,000 to RM50,000,” said the source.

“They are believed to have committed the offences between February and November last year.”

Following the arrests, MACC also raided the several factories and the suspects’ homes located in the Klang Valley and Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Selangor MACC director Azwan Ramli confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009 for giving bribes.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya yesterday said the anti-graft agency was ramping up investigations after receiving information that as many as 3,000 containers of e-waste had been illegally brought into the country through major ports.

He said MACC did not rule out the possibility that certain authorities tasked with preventing the entry of such waste were protecting these companies.

According to Khusairi, investigations revealed that valuable components made of copper, alloy and gold were extracted, while the remaining waste was burned, buried or dumped, polluting air and water sources.