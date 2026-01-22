Housekeeper pleads for release of teen daughter detained under Sosma

The woman, accompanied by Consumers Association of Subang and Shah Alam president Jacob George, lodged a report at the Jitra police station on Jan 15 over her daughter’s detention. (Courtesy of Jacob George pic)

PETALING JAYA : A housekeeper has questioned the arrest of her teenage daughter under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and is appealing for authorities to release the 16-year-old.

The woman said she only found out on Jan 14 that her daughter had been detained by police at a roadblock near the Jitra toll plaza in Kedah.

She said police flagged down the vehicle in which the teenager was travelling, alleging it was being used to smuggle migrants.

“My daughter along with her father and others in the car were taken into custody,” the 42-year old told FMT.

“Her father had been jailed previously, but my daughter has no criminal record.”

The mother claimed a police officer in Jitra told her that her daughter had been detained under Sosma and probed under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

She is appealing for her daughter’s immediate release, after learning that the teen has been vomiting and had developed skin allergies after a week under detention.

Sosma, which critics have labelled draconian, allows detention without trial for up to 28 days.

When contacted, Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah confirmed the arrest.

Consumers Association of Subang and Shah Alam president Jacob George, whom the woman turned to for help after learning of the arrest, asked why the authorities did not contact the welfare department after apprehending the teen.

“She should have been placed in a halfway home,” he said.