Caprice settles costs owed to businessman

Social media influencer Caprice made the payment after the High Court issued a writ of seizure and sale due to his failure to comply with a previous court order. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Social media influencer Caprice today settled the outstanding costs of RM8,000 and the RM320 allocator fee owed to a businessman in a defamation suit.

The payment followed the High Court’s issuance of a writ of seizure and sale due to his failure to comply with a previous court order.

Lawyer Muniandy Vestanathan, representing shipping company chief executive officer R Jeyenderan, confirmed that Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, had deposited the full amount into the law firm’s client’s account.

“We received a total of RM8,320 from Caprice. Court orders are not suggestions. They are binding directives meant to ensure fairness, order and the proper administration of justice. It is the litigant’s duty to comply with the court order,” said Muniandy.

The payment was made a day after two court bailiffs attempted to execute the writ at Caprice’s former residence in Mont Kiara, but could not do so after they were informed that he had vacated the premises after his tenancy expired last year.

On Oct 15 last year, High Court judge Roslan Mat Nor, who granted Jeyenderan an inter partes injunction in his defamation suit against Caprice, also ordered the influencer to pay RM8,000 in costs within two weeks. This payment was not made.

Jeyenderan filed the suit on July 21, 2025, claiming that on July 10, 2025, the defendant had made several posts on Instagram, which included photographs and videos of him, allegedly linking him to criminal activities, gangsterism and armed threats, without any credible evidence.

He is seeking RM3 million in damages for reputational harm, special damages, general damages and exemplary damages, along with costs and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.